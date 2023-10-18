Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) is above average at 14.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) is $54.24, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for CPRI is 113.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPRI on October 18, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

CPRI) stock’s latest price update

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.52 in comparison to its previous close of 51.63, however, the company has experienced a 1.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Bill Gross believes investors should avoid stocks right now, which he says are “clearly overvalued.” He doesn’t think the Fed will be able to engineer a soft landing and so a recession could be ahead.

CPRI’s Market Performance

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has seen a 1.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.57% decline in the past month and a 39.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.87% for CPRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for CPRI’s stock, with a 11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CPRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRI Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRI rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.95. In addition, Capri Holdings Ltd saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRI starting from Edwards Thomas Jr., who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $41.07 back on Mar 17. After this action, Edwards Thomas Jr. now owns 127,319 shares of Capri Holdings Ltd, valued at $201,243 using the latest closing price.

IDOL JOHN D, the Chairman & CEO of Capri Holdings Ltd, purchase 240,000 shares at $41.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that IDOL JOHN D is holding 1,967,545 shares at $9,976,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.27 for the present operating margin

+62.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capri Holdings Ltd stands at +10.96. The total capital return value is set at 14.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value 22.11, with 6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI), the company’s capital structure generated 195.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.10. Total debt to assets is 49.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.