Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a -8.66% drop in the past month, and a -10.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for CP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.63% for CP’s stock, with a -7.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) is $125.08, which is $18.94 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 931.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CP on October 18, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.65 in relation to its previous close of 72.79. However, the company has experienced a -0.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) will release its third-quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the market close on Oct. 25, 2023. CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call at 4:30 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1000 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.98. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw -3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 11.07, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.