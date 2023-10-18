Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has gone up by 52.59% for the week, with a 28.35% rise in the past month and a 5.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.86% for BYRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.25% for BYRN’s stock, with a -28.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYRN is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) is $8.33, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for BYRN is 17.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On October 18, 2023, BYRN’s average trading volume was 75.09K shares.

BYRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) has increased by 20.47 when compared to last closing price of 3.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 52.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYRN stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for BYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYRN in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $12 based on the research report published on April 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BYRN Trading at 29.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares surge +29.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN rose by +52.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc saw -47.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYRN starting from Ganz Bryan, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Oct 16. After this action, Ganz Bryan now owns 620,148 shares of Byrna Technologies Inc, valued at $17,550 using the latest closing price.

Ganz Bryan, the President and CEO of Byrna Technologies Inc, purchase 12,000 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Ganz Bryan is holding 615,148 shares at $36,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.52 for the present operating margin

+54.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Byrna Technologies Inc stands at -16.41. The total capital return value is set at -12.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -16.76, with -13.95 for asset returns.

Based on Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.25. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.