Bumble Inc (BMBL) Stock Observes -23.30% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Bumble Inc (BMBL) has gone down by -1.85% for the week, with a -6.22% drop in the past month and a -28.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.78% for BMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for BMBL’s stock, with a -23.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bumble Inc (BMBL) is $23.12, which is $9.27 above the current market price. The public float for BMBL is 97.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMBL on October 18, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

BMBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) has increased by 1.85 when compared to last closing price of 14.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, following the close of market on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day. The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMBL Trading at -8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Bumble Inc saw -31.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Bromberg Matthew S, who sale 12,096 shares at the price of $17.17 back on May 10. After this action, Bromberg Matthew S now owns 0 shares of Bumble Inc, valued at $207,654 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III GP Man, the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc, sale 11,750,000 shares at $22.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Blackstone Holdings III GP Man is holding 0 shares at $260,532,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Equity return is now at value -5.26, with -2.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bumble Inc (BMBL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.