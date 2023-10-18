Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) is 8.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is 2.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) is $171.13, which is $59.4 above the current market price. The public float for BLDR is 122.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On October 18, 2023, BLDR’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

BLDR) stock’s latest price update

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.02 in comparison to its previous close of 118.15, however, the company has experienced a -9.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-10 that When an industry decides to go on a hiring spree, you better bet on the respective firms’ overall management to expect a surge of demand – and, therefore, profits – coming right around the corner. How can you get ahead of the trend and catch this early wave in a world full of data?

BLDR’s Market Performance

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has experienced a -9.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.78% drop in the past month, and a -18.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.47% for BLDR’s stock, with a 3.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $180 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDR Trading at -14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.57. In addition, Builders Firstsource Inc saw 74.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Hiller Michael, who sale 1,397 shares at the price of $151.96 back on Aug 15. After this action, Hiller Michael now owns 31,495 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc, valued at $212,288 using the latest closing price.

Hiller Michael, the President – Central Division of Builders Firstsource Inc, sale 5,965 shares at $147.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hiller Michael is holding 32,892 shares at $882,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders Firstsource Inc stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 39.27, with 16.31 for asset returns.

Based on Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.