Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.02 in relation to its previous close of 32.04. However, the company has experienced a 9.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-16 that David Palmer, restaurant and packaged food analyst at Evercore ISI, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss whether clients are asking about the impact of GLP-1 drugs, which company stocks have been wrongfully hurt by the new drugs, and more.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is above average at 14.92x. The 36-month beta value for EAT is also noteworthy at 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EAT is $37.81, which is $4.79 above than the current price. The public float for EAT is 43.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.63% of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on October 18, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT stock saw an increase of 9.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.06% and a quarterly increase of -15.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.91% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $45 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EAT Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.71. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw 5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International, Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.28 for the present operating margin

+8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International, Inc. stands at +2.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.