Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has jumped by 1.67 compared to previous close of 4.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Brandywine Realty Trust’s 2027 maturing debt is yielding 9.3% to maturity, making it an attractive fixed income security for investors. The company’s profitability for the first half of the year has slipped compared to the same period last year, with increased operating and interest expenses leading to a net loss. Despite concerns about its investment in office properties, only 22% of Brandywine’s portfolio is in the office space, with larger investments in life sciences and residential sectors.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is above average at 29.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is $5.38, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for BDN is 168.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDN on October 18, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

BDN’s stock has seen a 4.66% increase for the week, with a -12.68% drop in the past month and a -13.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for Brandywine Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.20% for BDN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDN Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -30.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value 1.54, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.