Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-28 that Shares of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) plummeted by 56% in early trading after the company’s treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, received the red light from advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 17 to 1, with one abstention, against the efficacy of BrainStorm’s cell therapy, NurOwn.

, and the 36-month beta value for BCLI is at -0.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for BCLI is $10.00, which is $10.32 above the current market price. The public float for BCLI is 36.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.22% of that float. The average trading volume for BCLI on October 18, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

BCLI’s Market Performance

BCLI stock saw a decrease of 5.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -82.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -90.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.75% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.87% for BCLI’s stock, with a -90.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at -82.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.10%, as shares sank -82.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3117. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. saw -89.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCLI starting from Lindborg Stacy, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lindborg Stacy now owns 181,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $20,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The total capital return value is set at -194.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.74. Equity return is now at value -1121.89, with -180.22 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.