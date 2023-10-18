Bowlero Corp (BOWL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) is 35.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BOWL is 0.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bowlero Corp (BOWL) is $18.75, which is $9.5 above the current market price. The public float for BOWL is 92.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.74% of that float. On October 18, 2023, BOWL’s average trading volume was 1.89M shares.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 11.28. However, the company has seen a -4.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-22 that Herb Greenberg, senior editor at Empire Financial Research, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss IPO and SPACs price drops, a resurgence in traditional IPOs, and more.

BOWL’s Market Performance

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) has seen a -4.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.91% gain in the past month and a 1.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for BOWL’s stock, with a -15.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOWL Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Bowlero Corp saw -18.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Sep 14. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 44,768 shares of Bowlero Corp, valued at $50,274 using the latest closing price.

Lavan Robert M., the Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Lavan Robert M. is holding 27,162 shares at $99,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+32.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp stands at +7.75. Equity return is now at value 33.36, with 3.42 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bowlero Corp (BOWL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.