BorgWarner Inc’s (BWA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has gone down by -0.73% for the week, with a -3.50% drop in the past month and a -14.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for BWA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for BWA’s stock, with a -4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.43.

The public float for BWA is 233.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume for BWA on October 18, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

BWA) stock’s latest price update

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.03relation to previous closing price of 39.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that In the latest trading session, BorgWarner (BWA) closed at $39.97, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $52 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BWA Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.83. In addition, BorgWarner Inc saw 11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Demmerle Stefan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $47.61 back on Jun 14. After this action, Demmerle Stefan now owns 177,614 shares of BorgWarner Inc, valued at $238,050 using the latest closing price.

Fadool Joseph F., the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc, sale 210 shares at $46.70 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Fadool Joseph F. is holding 0 shares at $9,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Equity return is now at value 13.14, with 5.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.