Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, OBDC stock has gone up by 2.08%, with a monthly decline of -0.51% and a quarterly plunge of -2.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Blue Owl Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for OBDC’s stock, with a 4.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) by analysts is $15.33, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for OBDC is 381.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of OBDC was 1.76M shares.

OBDC) stock’s latest price update

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.51 in comparison to its previous close of 13.84, however, the company has experienced a 2.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that Business Development Companies enjoy tax advantages and pay out big dividend yields. We take a look at the five biggest BDCs.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBDC Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Corp saw 20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 26. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 36,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp, valued at $78,470 using the latest closing price.

Swatt Matthew, the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of Blue Owl Capital Corp, purchase 65 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Swatt Matthew is holding 2,379 shares at $855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.54 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Corp stands at +38.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 14.67, with 6.46 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 53.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.