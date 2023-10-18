Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI)’s stock price has dropped by -34.36 in relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -36.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Bill Jones – Investor Relations Mike DePasquale – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ceci Welch – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Operator Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to BIO-key International Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for BKYI is 7.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BKYI was 24.44K shares.

BKYI’s Market Performance

BKYI stock saw a decrease of -36.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -55.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.07% for Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.50% for BKYI’s stock, with a -51.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKYI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BKYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKYI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on March 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BKYI Trading at -38.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.16%, as shares sank -32.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI fell by -36.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5053. In addition, Bio-Key International Inc. saw -41.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.73 for the present operating margin

+70.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bio-Key International Inc. stands at -145.74. The total capital return value is set at -62.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.28. Equity return is now at value -105.63, with -65.40 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.93. Total debt to assets is 18.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.