BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBAI is 2.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBAI is 48.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.60% of that float. On October 18, 2023, BBAI’s average trading volume was 2.78M shares.

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) has increased by 7.46 when compared to last closing price of 1.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that BigBear.ai is a young company that uses AI to help companies and governments make complex decisions. The company has seen some fiscal pressure on margins and is losing money, but recently completed an offering to bring in cash. BigBear.ai has secured significant contracts with the U.S. Army and has a backlog of $206 million, with improved future performance expected.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has seen a -1.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.66% decline in the past month and a -30.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.54% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for BBAI’s stock, with a -35.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BBAI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBAI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBAI Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4235. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc saw 113.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 361,096 shares at the price of $2.44 back on May 30. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 102,686,955 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, valued at $881,074 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, sale 749,909 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 103,048,051 shares at $1,814,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value -288.00, with -41.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.