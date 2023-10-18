BCE Inc (BCE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BCE Inc (BCE) by analysts is $44.91, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for BCE is 911.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BCE was 1.68M shares.

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.49 in relation to its previous close of 38.58. However, the company has experienced a 0.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that BCE Inc. is a Canadian telecom giant that has generated strong shareholder returns over the past 5 years, outperforming its American and Canadian peers. BCE’s growth story is based on its 5G rollout and aggressive fiber-to-the-home rollout, which is expected to reach a large portion of the Canadian population. Despite its near-term share price underperformance, BCE saw revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter and projects full-year growth, supporting its dividend growth.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE’s stock has risen by 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.86% and a quarterly drop of -12.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for BCE Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for BCE’s stock, with a -13.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCE Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.18. In addition, BCE Inc saw -12.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+30.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 10.83, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 46.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, BCE Inc (BCE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.