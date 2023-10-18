Assessing the Risk and Potential of Sensient Technologies Corp.’s (SXT) Stock

In the past week, SXT stock has gone up by 3.36%, with a monthly decline of -6.27% and a quarterly plunge of -16.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Sensient Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for SXT’s stock, with a -16.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE: SXT) is 18.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SXT is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SXT is 41.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On October 18, 2023, SXT’s average trading volume was 346.76K shares.

SXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE: SXT) has jumped by 8.91 compared to previous close of 53.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2023 third quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 20, 2023. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company.

SXT Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXT rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.31. In addition, Sensient Technologies Corp. saw -20.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXT starting from Winder Investment Pte Ltd, who sale 6,304,914 shares at the price of $71.13 back on Jul 03. After this action, Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 0 shares of Sensient Technologies Corp., valued at $448,468,533 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.69 for the present operating margin

+34.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensient Technologies Corp. stands at +9.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), the company’s capital structure generated 68.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.73. Total debt to assets is 34.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.