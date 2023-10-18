Assessing the Risk and Potential of HSBC Holdings plc ADR’s (HSBC) Stock

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has seen a -2.63% decrease in the past week, with a 0.77% gain in the past month, and a -3.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.56% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HSBC is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HSBC is $49.31, which is $9.55 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.92B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume for HSBC on October 18, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 40.09. However, the company has seen a -2.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-18 that HSBC Holdings PLC has barred staff from texting on their work phones after a regulatory clampdown on the use of different methods of communication in recent years. First reported by Bloomberg, the FTSE 100-listed bank is in the midst of disabling SMS services on employees phones, having already banned the use of WhatsApp.

HSBC Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.73. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 27.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 14.18, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.