Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has increased by 1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 85.70. However, the company has seen a 5.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that RLI stock rallies on the back of a compelling product portfolio, rate increases, improved retention, higher premium receipts and sufficient liquidity.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ACGL is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for ACGL is $91.67, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 361.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume for ACGL on October 18, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL stock saw an increase of 5.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.51% and a quarterly increase of 7.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.28% for ACGL stock, with a simple moving average of 19.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $81 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACGL Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.78. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw 37.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from GRANDISSON MARC, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $76.10 back on May 19. After this action, GRANDISSON MARC now owns 2,287,157 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $15,220,920 using the latest closing price.

PETRILLO LOUIS T, the OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY of Arch Capital Group Ltd, sale 15,406 shares at $76.79 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that PETRILLO LOUIS T is holding 105,254 shares at $1,183,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 16.73, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.