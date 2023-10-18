Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.14 in relation to its previous close of 14.60. However, the company has experienced a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Prior to September 30, 2023, my Readers mentioned 35 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad news investments (Rogues) mixed with (mostly) Favorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro. Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: C, ABR, BKH, FRT, MMM, O, T, PFE, PBR.A, and BRSP, averaged 36.1% net gains from reader data collected 10/13/23.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is above average at 8.48x. The 36-month beta value for ABR is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for ABR is $16.58, which is $1.92 above than the current price. The public float for ABR is 180.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.60% of that float. The average trading volume of ABR on October 18, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

ABR’s Market Performance

ABR’s stock has seen a 0.76% increase for the week, with a -7.49% drop in the past month and a -13.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.01% for ABR’s stock, with a 3.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABR Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.52. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from Green William C, who purchase 8,776 shares at the price of $12.82 back on Jun 01. After this action, Green William C now owns 147,681 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $112,542 using the latest closing price.

KAUFMAN IVAN, the COB, CEO and President of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that KAUFMAN IVAN is holding 1,183,277 shares at $179,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Equity return is now at value 12.16, with 2.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.