Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Aptiv PLC (APTV) has gone down by -1.57% for the week, with a -4.74% drop in the past month and a -12.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.84% for APTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.00% for APTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.84% for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is $128.71, which is $32.5 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 281.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APTV on October 18, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

APTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has dropped by -0.05 compared to previous close of 96.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that The technology services sector thrived post-pandemic due to remote work adoption and advanced tech like 5G, blockchain, AI, and ML, fueled by rising data security concerns. TRI, MRVL, TT and APTV are likely to be gainers of the momentum.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $143 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APTV Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.26. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Massaro Joseph R, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $101.87 back on Sep 15. After this action, Massaro Joseph R now owns 206,773 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $193,553 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $89.98 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 554,799 shares at $599,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 11.01, with 4.54 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.