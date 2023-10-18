AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APCX is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APCX is $1.79, which is -$1.03 below the current price. The public float for APCX is 15.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APCX on October 18, 2023 was 188.90K shares.

APCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) has decreased by -6.93 when compared to last closing price of 3.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-09-14 that Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT Carlsbad, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between business and consumers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO, will be giving the presentation.

APCX’s Market Performance

APCX’s stock has fallen by -5.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.62% and a quarterly rise of 56.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.06% for AppTech Payments Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.34% for APCX’s stock, with a 18.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APCX Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp saw 18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3607.56 for the present operating margin

-38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp stands at -3618.00. The total capital return value is set at -280.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -414.04. Equity return is now at value -309.35, with -204.37 for asset returns.

Based on AppTech Payments Corp (APCX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.35. Total debt to assets is 16.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 122.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.