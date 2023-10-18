Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 15.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Apple Hospitality is a hotel REIT that has outperformed since the pandemic and offers a 6% dividend yield. The company owns high-quality hotels managed by well-known brands like Marriott and Hilton. Despite challenges in the hotel industry, Apple Hospitality has shown resilience and has a strong balance sheet.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLE is 1.16.

The average price predicted by analysts for APLE is $18.00, which is $2.22 above the current price. The public float for APLE is 213.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLE on October 18, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has seen a 5.12% increase in the past week, with a 0.87% rise in the past month, and a 4.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for APLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.21% for APLE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.97% for the last 200 days.

APLE Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.42. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw 2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from KNIGHT GLADE M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Aug 11. After this action, KNIGHT GLADE M now owns 573,109 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $75,338 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Redd, the Director of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $14.48 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Hugh Redd is holding 110,997 shares at $14,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.35 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.