Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.96 in relation to its previous close of 12.55. However, the company has experienced a 3.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that DENVER, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results.

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AM is 336.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AM on October 18, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

The stock of Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has seen a 3.68% increase in the past week, with a 7.19% rise in the past month, and a 6.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for AM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.76% for AM’s stock, with a 14.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AM Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, Antero Midstream Corp saw 17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from MCARDLE JANINE J, who purchase 6,011 shares at the price of $11.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, MCARDLE JANINE J now owns 54,093 shares of Antero Midstream Corp, valued at $71,892 using the latest closing price.

Pearce Sheri, the of Antero Midstream Corp, sale 16,600 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Pearce Sheri is holding 138,667 shares at $200,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Equity return is now at value 15.53, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.