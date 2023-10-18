Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANEB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANEB) has increased by 42.69 when compared to last closing price of 1.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Anebulo (ANEB) gains on positive FDA response for the phase III development of its lead candidate ANEB-001 for treating patients with acute cannabinoid intoxication.

, and the 36-month beta value for ANEB is at -1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANEB is $6.50, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for ANEB is 2.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume for ANEB on October 18, 2023 was 9.44K shares.

ANEB’s Market Performance

ANEB’s stock has seen a -18.94% decrease for the week, with a -23.75% drop in the past month and a -2.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.40% for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.23% for ANEB’s stock, with a -10.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANEB Trading at -16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.40%, as shares sank -25.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANEB fell by -18.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.9800. In addition, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANEB

Equity return is now at value -91.42, with -86.11 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANEB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.