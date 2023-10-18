Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA)

The 36-month beta value for TUYA is also noteworthy at 0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TUYA is $2.05, which is $0.81 above than the current price. The public float for TUYA is 468.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume of TUYA on October 18, 2023 was 302.73K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TUYA) stock’s latest price update

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA)’s stock price has soared by 10.83 in relation to previous closing price of 1.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Tuya Inc. shares didn’t perform well, even though its Q2 2023 results beat expectations. Tuya’s near-term prospects are unfavorable, taking into account China’s recent monthly export numbers and the RMB-USD exchange rate fluctuations. I still rate Tuya Inc. as a Hold, as I think that it is too early to be bullish on the company’s shares now.

TUYA’s Market Performance

TUYA’s stock has risen by 11.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.26% and a quarterly rise of 16.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for Tuya Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.47% for TUYA’s stock, with a -8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TUYA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TUYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.20 based on the research report published on February 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUYA Trading at 11.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5040. In addition, Tuya Inc ADR saw -8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Equity return is now at value -10.27, with -9.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.