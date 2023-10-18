Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sanofi ADR (SNY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) is above average at 15.08x. The 36-month beta value for SNY is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNY is $60.92, which is $7.83 above than the current price. The public float for SNY is 2.51B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of SNY on October 18, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

SNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has decreased by -1.56 when compared to last closing price of 54.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-13 that Sanofi SNY, +0.07% on Friday released positive trial results for its investigational eczema treatment, notching a win that stemmed from the company’s recent dealmaking to bolster its immunology pipeline.

SNY’s Market Performance

SNY’s stock has fallen by -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.54% and a quarterly rise of 0.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Sanofi ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.64% for SNY’s stock, with a 3.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNY Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.08. In addition, Sanofi ADR saw 11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi ADR stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 6.79 for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi ADR (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Sanofi ADR (SNY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.