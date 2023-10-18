Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

The 36-month beta value for PRCH is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRCH is $4.28, which is $3.78 above than the current price. The public float for PRCH is 75.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.05% of that float. The average trading volume of PRCH on October 18, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

PRCH) stock’s latest price update

PRCH’s Market Performance

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has experienced a -12.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.30% drop in the past month, and a -57.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for PRCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.59% for PRCH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PRCH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRCH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $2 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRCH Trading at -24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares sank -20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCH fell by -12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7297. In addition, Porch Group Inc saw -66.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCH starting from Ehrlichman Matt, who purchase 67,225 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Oct 02. After this action, Ehrlichman Matt now owns 13,875,628 shares of Porch Group Inc, valued at $53,175 using the latest closing price.

Ehrlichman Matt, the CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER of Porch Group Inc, purchase 2,439 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Ehrlichman Matt is holding 13,833,039 shares at $1,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.30 for the present operating margin

+61.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Porch Group Inc stands at -56.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.43. Equity return is now at value -305.19, with -22.85 for asset returns.

Based on Porch Group Inc (PRCH), the company’s capital structure generated 562.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.90. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.