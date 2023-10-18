Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL) is above average at 10.36x. The 36-month beta value for OPAL is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OPAL is $11.82, which is $4.39 above than the current price. The public float for OPAL is 17.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of OPAL on October 18, 2023 was 122.85K shares.

OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.19 in comparison to its previous close of 7.92, however, the company has experienced a -3.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

OPAL’s Market Performance

OPAL’s stock has fallen by -3.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.34% and a quarterly rise of 2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for OPAL Fuels Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.53% for OPAL’s stock, with a 2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPAL stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OPAL by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for OPAL in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $10.55 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPAL Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAL fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, OPAL Fuels Inc saw 2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAL starting from Dols Scott V., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $5.91 back on May 22. After this action, Dols Scott V. now owns 1,601 shares of OPAL Fuels Inc, valued at $8,859 using the latest closing price.

Dols Scott V., the Director of OPAL Fuels Inc, purchase 924 shares at $5.82 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Dols Scott V. is holding 701 shares at $5,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.70 for the present operating margin

+22.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for OPAL Fuels Inc stands at +4.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.