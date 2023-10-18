Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT)

The 36-month beta value for MBOT is also noteworthy at 3.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MBOT is $8.00, which is $6.54 above than the current price. The public float for MBOT is 10.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of MBOT on October 18, 2023 was 98.85K shares.

MBOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) has increased by 14.96 when compared to last closing price of 1.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that The presentation follows successful extensive uses of the Company’s endovascular robotic system in pre-clinical studies The presentation follows successful extensive uses of the Company’s endovascular robotic system in pre-clinical studies

MBOT’s Market Performance

Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has experienced a 4.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.08% drop in the past month, and a -44.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.70% for MBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.57% for MBOT’s stock, with a -37.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MBOT Trading at -18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3483. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc saw -51.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

The total capital return value is set at -116.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.36. Equity return is now at value -128.90, with -108.34 for asset returns.

Based on Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.