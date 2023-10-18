Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

The 36-month beta value for IMTE is also noteworthy at 2.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMTE is 1.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of IMTE on October 18, 2023 was 12.42K shares.

IMTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) has dropped by -29.26 compared to previous close of 1.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -32.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-09-19 that Can these penny stocks make gains today? The post Cheap Penny Stocks Under $5 For Your Watchlist Right Now appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

IMTE’s Market Performance

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has seen a -32.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -41.32% decline in the past month and a -50.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.40% for IMTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.45% for IMTE’s stock, with a -70.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMTE Trading at -45.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares sank -40.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE fell by -32.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9836. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw -80.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2291.35 for the present operating margin

-562.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -2394.71. The total capital return value is set at -34.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.52. Equity return is now at value -46.56, with -29.77 for asset returns.

Based on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), the company’s capital structure generated 18.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.