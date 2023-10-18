Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) is above average at 57.76x. The 36-month beta value for ASM is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASM is $1.77, which is $1.24 above than the current price. The public float for ASM is 102.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of ASM on October 18, 2023 was 443.21K shares.

ASM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has increased by 3.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining – Silver industry, stocks like PAAS, VZLA and ASM will likely gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

ASM’s Market Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has experienced a 3.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.40% drop in the past month, and a -24.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for ASM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for ASM’s stock, with a -26.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASM Trading at -11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5124. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw -22.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at +7.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.81 for asset returns.

Based on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.