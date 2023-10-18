An In-Depth Look at Masco Corp.’s (MAS) Stock Performance

The stock of Masco Corp. (MAS) has seen a -4.87% decrease in the past week, with a -8.01% drop in the past month, and a -14.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for MAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.32% for MAS’s stock, with a -5.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) is 14.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAS is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Masco Corp. (MAS) is $64.85, which is $17.51 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 224.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On October 18, 2023, MAS’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

MAS) stock’s latest price update

Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.92relation to previous closing price of 52.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Masco’s shares have fallen over 10% since August, presenting an opportunity for investors. The company is exposed to the housing market but could benefit from higher interest rates, which may drive demand for remodeling and repairs. MAS’s strong performance, favorable long-term dynamics, and low valuation make it an attractive investment with the potential for high-single-digit earnings growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $58 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at -8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.59. In addition, Masco Corp. saw 9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Straber Renee, who sale 41,200 shares at the price of $61.13 back on Jul 28. After this action, Straber Renee now owns 31,995 shares of Masco Corp., valued at $2,518,580 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corp., sale 188,040 shares at $59.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 200,305 shares at $11,238,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corp. stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Masco Corp. (MAS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.