Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ameren Corp. (AEE) by analysts is $86.58, which is $10.02 above the current market price. The public float for AEE is 261.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AEE was 1.42M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 78.32, however, the company has experienced a 2.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-05 that The crisis-like selloff in the utilities sector, resulting from the spike in interest rates, has created historically attractive buying opportunities for a number of stocks, KeyBanc Capital’s Sophie Karp wrote.

AEE’s Market Performance

AEE’s stock has risen by 2.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.83% and a quarterly drop of -7.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Ameren Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for AEE’s stock, with a -6.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEE Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.32. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from MOEHN MICHAEL L, who sale 3,155 shares at the price of $79.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, MOEHN MICHAEL L now owns 161,369 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $251,233 using the latest closing price.

Diya Fadi M, the SVP & CNO of Subsidiary of Ameren Corp., sale 36,940 shares at $82.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Diya Fadi M is holding 57,676 shares at $3,042,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp. stands at +13.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.85, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp. (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ameren Corp. (AEE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.