Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 167.25. However, the company has seen a -1.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-13 that We rate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s common stock a Buy on the dip after the complete response letter, CRL for Patisiran. The investment thesis is based on the high probability of success for Vutrisiran, the company’s next-generation inverse RNA or RNAi candidate, in treating cardiac amyloidosis in the upcoming Phase 3. My price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock is $300, representing a 76% upside based on the discounted cash flow valuation method.

The 36-month beta value for ALNY is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for ALNY is $229.51, which is $79.43 above than the current price. The public float for ALNY is 124.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ALNY on October 18, 2023 was 616.00K shares.

ALNY’s Market Performance

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has seen a -1.82% decrease in the past week, with a -7.67% drop in the past month, and a -20.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for ALNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for ALNY stock, with a simple moving average of -16.47% for the last 200 days.

ALNY Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.16. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -30.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Garg Pushkal, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $183.89 back on Aug 07. After this action, Garg Pushkal now owns 4,345 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $766,083 using the latest closing price.

Vaishnaw Akshay, the President of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,057 shares at $185.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Vaishnaw Akshay is holding 22,774 shares at $753,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.68 for the present operating margin

+83.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -109.04. The total capital return value is set at -30.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64. Equity return is now at value -1500.66, with -31.59 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.