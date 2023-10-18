Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by analysts is $136.04, which is $25.32 above the current market price. The public float for A is 291.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of A was 1.97M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)’s stock price has soared by 0.81 in relation to previous closing price of 111.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Agilent (A) collaborates with Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre to provide the latter with its 6475 triple quadrupole LC/MS system, enabling rapid outbreak response for neglected tropical diseases.

A’s Market Performance

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has experienced a -0.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.26% drop in the past month, and a -8.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for A’s stock, with a -13.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $123 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

A Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.29. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who purchase 3 shares at the price of $111.09 back on Sep 28. After this action, Gonsalves Rodney now owns 24,222 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $288 using the latest closing price.

Gonsalves Rodney, the V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $118.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Gonsalves Rodney is holding 24,219 shares at $415,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 21.28, with 10.71 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 55.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.51. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.