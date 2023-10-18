AEye Inc (LIDR) Stock Faces 7.21% Weekly Volatility

The stock of AEye Inc (LIDR) has seen a 4.36% increase in the past week, with a 10.00% gain in the past month, and a -0.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for LIDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.58% for LIDR’s stock, with a -35.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for AEye Inc (LIDR) by analysts is $0.48, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for LIDR is 117.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of LIDR was 4.75M shares.

LIDR) stock’s latest price update

AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.07 in comparison to its previous close of 0.20, however, the company has experienced a 4.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. A conference call and audio webcast will be held the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Supplemental financial information will be available on the company’s website prior to the earnings c.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LIDR Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2032. In addition, AEye Inc saw -54.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from HSIEH Wen Hsuan, who sale 643,289 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Aug 14. After this action, HSIEH Wen Hsuan now owns 15,657,408 shares of AEye Inc, valued at $200,578 using the latest closing price.

Dussan Luis, the CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist of AEye Inc, purchase 4,621 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Dussan Luis is holding 1,142,215 shares at $1,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.30 for the present operating margin

-139.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc stands at -2706.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.66. Equity return is now at value -92.80, with -69.71 for asset returns.

Based on AEye Inc (LIDR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.79. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, AEye Inc (LIDR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.