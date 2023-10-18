Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AAP is $67.49, which is $17.11 above the current market price. The public float for AAP is 58.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.21% of that float. The average trading volume for AAP on October 18, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 53.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-16 that Analysts are paid to constantly monitor the stocks they cover. You probably have a job or other responsibilities that keep you from giving full attention to your portfolio.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP’s stock has risen by 4.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.98% and a quarterly drop of -24.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Advance Auto Parts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for AAP’s stock, with a -45.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAP Trading at -11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.10. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc saw -62.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who purchase 8,670 shares at the price of $57.65 back on Sep 13. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 19,430 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc, valued at $499,818 using the latest closing price.

Pertz Douglas A, the Director of Advance Auto Parts Inc, purchase 4,575 shares at $66.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Pertz Douglas A is holding 12,831 shares at $302,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.