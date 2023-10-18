Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 25.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that While the stock market has been pretty solid in 2023, it’s been a mixed bag for telecom stocks. Some of the major exchange-traded funds that track telecom stocks are even in the red, so you know there are plenty of telecom stocks to sell.

The 36-month beta value for ASNS is also noteworthy at 0.72.

The public float for ASNS is 1.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ASNS on October 18, 2023 was 279.64K shares.

ASNS’s Market Performance

The stock of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has seen a 26.50% increase in the past week, with a 18.40% rise in the past month, and a -49.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.34% for ASNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.17% for ASNS’s stock, with a -54.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASNS Trading at 14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.82%, as shares surge +16.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS rose by +26.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1835. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc saw -68.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASNS starting from Barlev Tuvia, who sale 2,107 shares at the price of $3.32 back on May 17. After this action, Barlev Tuvia now owns 163,598 shares of Actelis Networks Inc, valued at $6,995 using the latest closing price.

Niv Israel, the Director of Actelis Networks Inc, sale 422 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Niv Israel is holding 67,218 shares at $1,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Equity return is now at value -180.87, with -49.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.