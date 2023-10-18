89bio Inc (ETNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ETNB is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ETNB is $33.44, which is $31.01 above than the current price. The public float for ETNB is 71.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.87% of that float. The average trading volume of ETNB on October 18, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.41 in relation to its previous close of 7.24. However, the company has experienced a -26.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference being held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

ETNB’s Market Performance

89bio Inc (ETNB) has seen a -26.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -57.69% decline in the past month and a -59.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.91% for ETNB’s stock, with a -53.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETNB Trading at -53.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares sank -56.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -26.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, 89bio Inc saw -43.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from LAPORTE KATHLEEN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $18.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, LAPORTE KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc, valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of 89bio Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PALEKAR ROHAN is holding 286,978 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -45.44, with -37.07 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

In summary, 89bio Inc (ETNB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.