36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: KRKR) has dropped by -6.89 compared to previous close of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for KRKR is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KRKR is $8.84, which is $0.47 above than the current price. The public float for KRKR is 35.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of KRKR on October 18, 2023 was 37.49K shares.

KRKR’s Market Performance

KRKR stock saw an increase of -0.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.00% and a quarterly increase of -12.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.53% for KRKR’s stock, with a -18.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRKR Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRKR fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8539. In addition, 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR saw -21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.81 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at -12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66. Equity return is now at value -22.28, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.28. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.