Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 140.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 24 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) is $82.03, which is $19.06 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 222.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on October 17, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

ZM stock's latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.69 in relation to its previous close of 62.75. However, the company has experienced a -4.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that With the United Auto Workers (UAW) union still on strike, the automotive industry continues in flux. Consequentially, the growth of electric vehicles continues uninterrupted.

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has seen a -4.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.15% decline in the past month and a -12.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for ZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.20% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $83 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.98. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Yuan Eric S., who sale 21,273 shares at the price of $67.21 back on Oct 10. After this action, Yuan Eric S. now owns 91,954 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $1,429,691 using the latest closing price.

Sankarlingam Velchamy, the Pres. of Engineering & Product of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 13,912 shares at $66.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Sankarlingam Velchamy is holding 62,942 shares at $923,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 2.18, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.