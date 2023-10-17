Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) is above average at 6.32x. The 36-month beta value for ZION is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZION is $37.80, which is $29.78 above than the current price. The public float for ZION is 145.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.51% of that float. The average trading volume of ZION on October 17, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ZION) stock’s latest price update

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION)’s stock price has increased by 3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 34.57. However, the company has seen a 5.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that High interest rates are likely to have supported Zions’ (ZION) Q3 earnings amid weakness in fee income, soft commercial loan demand, rise in provisions and increase in expenses.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION’s stock has risen by 5.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.71% and a quarterly rise of 10.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Zions Bancorporation N.A The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for ZION’s stock, with a -0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $34 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.36. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw -26.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation N.A, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation N.A stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.