Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

the 36-month beta value for XERS is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for XERS is $4.90, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for XERS is 129.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.15% of that float. The average trading volume for XERS on October 17, 2023 was 919.76K shares.

XERS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) has jumped by 20.25 compared to previous close of 1.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-16 that Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) revealed significant strides in its financial performance and collaboration agreements. The pharmaceutical company announced an upward revision of its full-year 2023 financial guidance from $145-$165 million to $155-$165 million.

XERS’s Market Performance

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has seen a 12.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.00% decline in the past month and a -28.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for XERS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.98% for XERS’s stock, with a -5.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XERS Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7715. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.38 back on Aug 09. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 2,288,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $23,794 using the latest closing price.

Edick Paul R, the of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Edick Paul R is holding 1,528,064 shares at $29,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -163.13, with -22.07 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.