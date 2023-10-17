Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL)’s stock price has soared by 1.19 in relation to previous closing price of 58.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that PPL’s subsidiary, Rhode Island Energy, issues the largest-ever request for proposals for renewable energy of 1200 MW of offshore wind to support the state’s energy needs.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is 18.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XEL is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) is $65.31, which is $6.98 above the current market price. The public float for XEL is 550.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On October 17, 2023, XEL’s average trading volume was 4.35M shares.

XEL’s Market Performance

The stock of Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) has seen a 3.31% increase in the past week, with a 2.74% rise in the past month, and a -5.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for XEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for XEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XEL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XEL Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.93. In addition, Xcel Energy, Inc. saw -15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from Carter Brett C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.53 back on May 01. After this action, Carter Brett C now owns 8,146 shares of Xcel Energy, Inc., valued at $2,115,921 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Timothy John, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of Xcel Energy, Inc., sale 15,625 shares at $69.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that O’Connor Timothy John is holding 6,498 shares at $1,087,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+20.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Energy, Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 10.55, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL), the company’s capital structure generated 156.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.01. Total debt to assets is 40.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.