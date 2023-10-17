Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) has jumped by 6.86 compared to previous close of 32.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Wolfspeed (WOLF) closed the most recent trading day at $33.28, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) by analysts is $53.19, which is $77.18 above the current market price. The public float for WOLF is 123.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.33% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of WOLF was 2.84M shares.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF stock saw a decrease of 10.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.12% for WOLF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WOLF Trading at -20.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF rose by +10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.95. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc saw -49.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $47.01 back on Aug 23. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc, valued at $235,068 using the latest closing price.

REPLOGLE JOHN B, the Director of Wolfspeed Inc, purchase 10,566 shares at $47.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that REPLOGLE JOHN B is holding 81,405 shares at $502,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc stands at -35.78. Equity return is now at value -16.25, with -6.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.