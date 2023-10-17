WK Kellogg Co (KLG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for WK Kellogg Co (KLG) is $12.50, which is $5.1 above the current market price. On October 17, 2023, KLG's average trading volume was 4.87M shares.

KLG) stock’s latest price update

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.16 in comparison to its previous close of 10.78, however, the company has experienced a -13.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that It may be time to eat, drink and buy the dip in food and beverage stocks. Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ), Pepsi (NASDAQ: PEP ) and several other sugary drink and snack companies have been pummeled lately due to concerns that the rising popularity of injectable weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE: NVO ) Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY ) Mounjaro is leading to a reduced appetite for guilty culinary pleasures.

KLG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.06% for KLG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.06% for the last 200 days.

KLG Trading at -18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.86% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLG fell by -13.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, WK Kellogg Co saw -41.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.