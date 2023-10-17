Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Stock Showcases -17.47% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) has seen a -1.65% decrease in the past week, with a -43.35% drop in the past month, and a -12.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.34% for UP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.47% for UP’s stock, with a -66.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UP is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) is $32.00, The public float for UP is 77.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On October 17, 2023, UP’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

UP) stock’s latest price update

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP)’s stock price has soared by 13.29 in relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that The best short-squeeze stocks to buy now can be a perilous territory in the investment landscape. However, they also possess the potential for astronomical returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UP Trading at -12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares sank -41.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1065. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc saw -82.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Briffa Mark, who sale 9,904 shares at the price of $3.64 back on Sep 13. After this action, Briffa Mark now owns 69,017 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc, valued at $36,051 using the latest closing price.

Smith Todd Lamar, the Chief Financial Officer of Wheels Up Experience Inc, sale 273,504 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Smith Todd Lamar is holding 1,777,778 shares at $283,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.33 for the present operating margin

-1.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheels Up Experience Inc stands at -35.14. The total capital return value is set at -48.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.78. Equity return is now at value -218.01, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP), the company’s capital structure generated 145.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.23. Total debt to assets is 19.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 11.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.