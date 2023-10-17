What Recent Market Trends Mean for General Motors Company’s (GM) Stock

The stock of General Motors Company (GM) has seen a -3.00% decrease in the past week, with a -11.46% drop in the past month, and a -23.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for GM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.93% for GM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.75% for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GM is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GM is $48.32, which is $18.95 above the current price. The public float for GM is 1.37B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GM on October 17, 2023 was 13.05M shares.

GM) stock’s latest price update

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.35relation to previous closing price of 29.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that General Motors Company (GM) reachead $30.06 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.35% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GM Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.79. In addition, General Motors Company saw -10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Reuss Mark L, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $41.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Reuss Mark L now owns 282,973 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $381,300 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Paul A, the Executive Vice President & CFO of General Motors Company, purchase 31,000 shares at $32.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Jacobson Paul A is holding 186,847 shares at $1,010,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 15.14, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 170.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Motors Company (GM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.