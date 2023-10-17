What Recent Market Trends Mean for Comscore Inc.’s (SCOR) Stock

In the past week, SCOR stock has gone down by -8.84%, with a monthly decline of -11.54% and a quarterly plunge of -21.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.64% for Comscore Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.80% for SCOR’s stock, with a -43.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comscore Inc. (SCOR) is $1.27, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for SCOR is 67.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCOR on October 17, 2023 was 329.41K shares.

SCOR) stock’s latest price update

Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jonathan Carpenter – CEO & Director Carol Hinnant – Chief Revenue Officer Mary Curry – CAO, Controller, CFO & Treasurer John Tinker – VP, IR Conference Call Participants Laura Martin – Needham & Company Surinder Thind – Jefferies Jason Kreyer – Craig-Hallum Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the comScore Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions].

Analysts’ Opinion of SCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCOR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCOR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCOR Trading at -19.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCOR fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5860. In addition, Comscore Inc. saw -54.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCOR starting from Curry Mary Margaret, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Aug 17. After this action, Curry Mary Margaret now owns 36,867 shares of Comscore Inc., valued at $10,950 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the Director of Comscore Inc., purchase 10,353 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 267,069 shares at $7,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.01 for the present operating margin

+36.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comscore Inc. stands at -17.68. The total capital return value is set at -5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.78. Equity return is now at value -31.76, with -18.44 for asset returns.

Based on Comscore Inc. (SCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.45. Total debt to assets is 9.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Comscore Inc. (SCOR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.