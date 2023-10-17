Wendy’s Co’s (WEN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, WEN stock has gone down by -2.95%, with a monthly decline of -7.60% and a quarterly plunge of -12.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Wendy’s Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.41% for WEN’s stock, with a -12.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WEN is at 0.91.

The average price suggested by analysts for WEN is $24.50, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for WEN is 191.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.56% of that float. The average trading volume for WEN on October 17, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has surged by 0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 18.81, but the company has seen a -2.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-16 that David Palmer, restaurant and packaged food analyst at Evercore ISI, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss whether clients are asking about the impact of GLP-1 drugs, which company stocks have been wrongfully hurt by the new drugs, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEN Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.69. In addition, Wendy’s Co saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Peltz Matthew H., who sale 2,905,569 shares at the price of $20.30 back on Aug 22. After this action, Peltz Matthew H. now owns 17,827,059 shares of Wendy’s Co, valued at $58,983,051 using the latest closing price.

PELTZ NELSON, the Director of Wendy’s Co, sale 2,905,569 shares at $20.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that PELTZ NELSON is holding 17,827,059 shares at $58,983,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wendy’s Co stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Wendy’s Co (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wendy’s Co (WEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.