WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ: WAVD)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.31, however, the company has experienced a -6.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-22 that WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company updated investors on its Gray Matters subsidiary sale. WaveDancer confirmed the sale of Gray Matters, its blockchain-enabled supply chain management software subsidiary, to Gray Matters Data Corporation.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAVD is 16.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAVD on October 17, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

WAVD’s Market Performance

WAVD stock saw an increase of -6.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.12% and a quarterly increase of -3.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.24% for WaveDancer Inc (WAVD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.19% for WAVD’s stock, with a -37.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WAVD Trading at -17.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2840. In addition, WaveDancer Inc saw -41.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAVD starting from BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 29. After this action, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR now owns 1,985,781 shares of WaveDancer Inc, valued at $175,000 using the latest closing price.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO of WaveDancer Inc, purchase 3,996 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR is holding 1,635,781 shares at $2,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.49 for the present operating margin

+9.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for WaveDancer Inc stands at -147.68. The total capital return value is set at -75.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.53. Equity return is now at value -172.27, with -113.05 for asset returns.

Based on WaveDancer Inc (WAVD), the company’s capital structure generated 24.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.99. Total debt to assets is 10.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.